Public health emergency could stretch through July

While Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero anticipates being able to relax COVID-19 restrictions in phases, it's likely Guam will remain under a public emergency through July.

This leads to concerns with additional spending, as evident by her veto of Bill 326-34, legislation outlining pay differential for essential government employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It goes without saying that any additional dollar we pay to a front-liner throughout this crisis is worth it," the governor began her veto message to the speaker. "Yet without the cash to make good on our promises, the desire to do good things is simply not enough."

Bill 326 creates three categories of differential pay for essential GovGuam employees, similar to what the governor required in an executive order in early April.

The bill also specifies that the Department of Administration is authorized to issue double the regular rate of pay during the COVID-19 emergency, including for employees eligible under COVID-19 hazardous pay differential.

It also sets the differential retroactive to March 14, when the governor declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.

There’s language in Guam law that states, in part: “The Guam Legislature, by a majority vote, may terminate the declaration of a state of public health emergency at any time from the date of the original declaration upon finding that the occurrence of an illness or health condition that caused the emergency ... no longer poses a high probability of a large number of deaths in the affected population.”

There’s language in Guam law that states, in part: “the Guam Legislature, by a majority vote, may terminate the declaration of a state of public health emergency at any time from the date of the original declaration upon finding that the occurrence of an illness or health condition that caused the emergency … no longer poses a high probability of a large number of deaths in the affected population.”

$36M extra cost 'would cripple us'

"Under those conditions, this measure will require an additional $36 million just for payroll," Leon Guerrero wrote. "From a cash-flow standpoint alone, meeting this new multimillion liability, in the best of times, would be extremely difficult. Meeting this obligation now, when the world economy is at a standstill, would cripple us."

The March financials show GovGuam has gone from higher-than-projected revenues to lagging behind by about $8 million by the end of the fiscal year due to economic impacts from COVID-19.

Bill 326 garnered unanimous support from lawmakers, potentially allowing for an override of the veto, but if the bill becomes law, the governor warned that she will "be forced to begin the furlough notification process."

Leon Guerrero said her framework for differential pay through her executive order was to balance affordability with supporting essential employees.

Because her authority was limited to implementing pay on a prospective basis, Leon Guerrero said she asked the Legislature for a mechanism to pay employees retroactively, which Bill 326 did accomplish.

The governor also vetoed Bill 333-35, which is related to the implementation of federal and local assistance programs related to COVID-19.

Leon Guerrero said federal funds already come with mandatory requirements and tacking on local statutes to do what is already required "should not confuse these processes."

The governor also noted that the District Court of Guam had ruled that the government of Guam may receive direct appropriations from Congress and placing additional requirements for its use is an overreach of the Legislature's authority, according to the veto letter.

The governor did add that she would provide the Legislature with any public document it requests.

Leon Guerrero also vetoed Bill 336-35, which would have expanded her transfer authority to procure medical supplies. Despite the intent, the language of the measure does little to change the status quo, the governor wrote.

Bills that were signed into law include:

• Bill 324-35 – related to suspending the 2% Rainy Day Fund requirement in the fiscal 2020 budget law;

• Bill 332-35 – related to creating an exemption to the service-learning graduation requirements for seniors in the school year 2019-2020;

• Bill 339-35 – related to exempting public schools from the 180 instructional days requirement or equivalent requirement for school year 2019-2020.