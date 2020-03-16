U.S. Naval Base Guam Commanding Officer Capt. Jeffrey Grimes signed a Declaration of Public Health Emergency on Monday.

The declaration follows this weekend's announcement of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Guam.

It is effective immediately and applies to all personnel on NBG, including military, U.S. Coast Guard personnel, civilians, contractors, vendors and dependents. The directive implements additional measures - including suspensions of community and recreational activities - to help prevent the virus' spread, according to the press release.

With this directive, access to and operations onboard NBG will be limited to mission essential operations, activities, and investments (OA&I).

Weekday access will be limited to mission essential personnel for operational purposes; and authorized civilians; and their dependents. Weekend access will be open to all authorized patrons.

"I have witnessed firsthand and fully understand that many of us are feeling anxious about these recent events," Grimes said. "However I am asking everyone to remain calm as I assure you that the safety and well-being of our personnel and families at Naval Base Guam and the island of Guam remain my top priority."

The NBG provided a list of services and programs on base and the impact the directive has on them:

Suspended services

The following non-mission essential activities are suspended:

. Community relations events

. Daily/weekend guest passes

. Non-contractual commercial activities, including taxi services, scuba diving instruction and all other commercial activities not in support of a government issued contract.

Continued services

The following functions are determined to be mission essential:

. Mission Essential OA&I;

. NBG Child Development Center facilities in support of mission essential personnel only; and

. House guest passes; persons acting on a valid agent letter; persons obtaining fingerprinting services; and other functions deemed mission essential and low risk.

Commissary and NEX

In order to limit large gatherings, promote, social distancing, enforce strict safety/hygiene, and support mission readiness in the wake of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Commissary and NEX will limit access to retail facilities onboard NBG as follows:

. MONDAY- FRIDAY: Access will be limited to 1.) Active duty U.S. military and their dependents (including members of the Armed Forces Reserves and National Guard on Title 10 orders) 2.) Authorized civilians (as denoted on their Common Access Card) and their dependents

. SATURDAY-SUNDAY: All authorized patrons.

The Commissary is open daily, except Tuesday. The NEX is open 7 days a week. Commissary will open as scheduled on March 18. NEX will open as scheduled on March 17.

To preserve a supply of necessary cleaning supplies and sanitizers for the duration of the pandemic, patrons are limited to 2 identical items of any cleaning product per family.

This policy will remain in effect until April 1, 2020 but may be extended as conditions warrant.

Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Services

. Morale, Welfare, and, Recreation (MWR) events and sporting events, suspended

. MWR Room/Facility/Beach Reservation Rentals, suspended

. MWR Equipment Rentals, suspended

. First Strike Bowling alley, suspended for bowling and kids' corner - food services open for pick-up, only

. Torpedoes and Tomahawks, open - buffet line suspended

. Library services, open for computer use only (open with limited patron capacity)

. Liberty Center, open with limited patron capacity

. Tickets and Travel Office, suspended

. Beaches, open with no rental services

. Big Screen Theater, suspended

. Driving Range, open

. Charles King Fitness Center, suspended

. NCTS Fitness Center, suspended

. Charles King Fitness Center Swimming pool, open with no locker room service

. Teen Center, Suspended

. Child Development Center and School Age Care, open for mission essential personnel only (non-mission essential services suspended to include meetings, Parents' Day Out, and hourly care)

Fleet and Family Services Center

. Fleet and Family Support Center remains open for individual services

. All customers/visitors are required to go through screening in the

FFSC Main Office Reception Area in Bldg.106 prior to receiving services

. FFSC's Loaner Locker program, suspended

. New Parent Support (NPS) Program's "Home-Visiting" services, suspended. NPS services will still be offered telephonically or through other electronic means.

. FFSC Outreach programs and classes/workshops conducted off-site (e.g., at commands), suspended

. For information on classes or workshops, contact 333-2056/7/8.

NBG Housing Office

. The NBG Housing Office remains open for services, via appointment only.

. To make an appointment, contact 333-2081/82/83 or email: ralph.haul.ctr@fe.navy.mil; regina.quintanil.ctr@fe.navy.mil; victoria.cruz.ctr@fe.navy.mil.

Visitor Control Center

. Day and weekend passes, suspended

. Guest services offices, open only for house guest passes, persons acting on valid agent letter, and finger printing services, by appointment only

. Contractor Services, open by appointment only

. To make an appointment, contact 339-1095.

NBG Chapel

. Bible studies, meetings, children's church cancelled

. Stay tuned for further updates on Sunday church services Personnel Support Detachment (PSD) Guam

. PSD Guam will be in operation, however services will be limited to phone and e-mail. Service members are advised to contact their Command Pay Personnel Administrator for assistance.

. ID Card Lab will be open for Common Access Card (CAC) Services, by appointment only. Appointments can be made online at: https://rapids-appointments.dmdc.osd.mil/

. No-Fee Passport Services will be open, by appointment only. To make an appointment, contact 339-3189.

Guam Legal Assistance Office

. Office is closed until further notice.

. All notary services suspended.

. Client appointments by phone are still available.

. To make an appointment or for immediate legal assistance, contact 333-2061 or email GuamLegalAssistanceOffice@gmail.com.

Navy Marine Corps Relief Society

. Thrift Shop, suspended

. Uniform Locker, open

. Administrative services, open

DoDEA Schools

. Schools will remain open

All NBG facilities and services are subject to closure without advanced notice. Personnel and patrons are encouraged to monitor NBG social media for updates on facility and service hours and closures.