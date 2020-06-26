Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday extended Guam's state of public health emergency through July as Guam is seeing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The governor also officially announced tourism's reopening will not take place on July 1 as initially planned. The core markets of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are being notified of the delay in the reopening of Guam's tourism, the governor said.

Between Thursday and today, there were 16 new COVID-19 cases including a Department of Corrections officer assigned to the women's correctional facility.

That increases Guam's total active cases to 63. Guam has a total of 247 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"I am alarmed over the cases we've seen," the governor said.

NBC News has reported that Guam now tops the states and territories with a 438% increase in COVID-19 cases over one week.

“I just also want to plead and urge you, as we have lifted restrictions and as we see more mobility in our people out in the community, to please protect yourselves, protect your families, protect your friends, protect our community by wearing your mask, adhering to social distancing, washing your hands, sanitizing. We must continue to be very vigilant and very diligent in making sure that we use these preventive measures to protect our people. We will continue to monitor, contact tracing, quarantine people, isolate people, test our people and even more so as we move further out and as we look at what this coronavirus containment is telling us in the next couple of weeks.”

Guam was scheduled to reopen tourists from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan on July 1 without requiring them to stay in quarantine, submit to preflight COVID-19 testing or testing upon arrival at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport.

“As governor, I continue to do whatever we can – and however we can – to keep our community safe and to keep our coronavirus-19 contained and make sure that we provide the necessary preventive measures to prevent the spread.”

Congregating in public is limited to no more than 25 people, said Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The governor has not proceeded with the plan to increase the size of group gatherings to 50 people at a time as was initially planned.

“I’d like to just say that total testing that we have done so far is 11,648. We have increased our capacity for testing, we have now an increase in robust random testing out in the community and our community outreach. The reason we have this is we want to get a real good picture of what we are doing in terms of community spread.”

“As a result of increased testing, we expect (to see an) increase positive cases and that’s exactly what is happening. Yesterday, we saw 14 cases reported of positive out of 309 tests done. We also had two more this morning. So we now have 16 cases positive since last night’s addition.”