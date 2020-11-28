Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed an executive order Friday extending the island's state of public health emergency through Dec. 29.

This means, according to the governor's office, Guam continues to be in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, during which restrictive conditions are imposed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The governor outlined some of the reasons for the decision, including:

• 111 COVID-19 deaths since March;

• 6,700 cases of COVID-19 since March;

• An 8.7% positivity rate in the most recent weekly average;

• 45 patients were hospitalized as of Friday, nine of whom were in the intensive care unit; and

• Guam’s COVID Area Risk Score reached a high of 47 on Nov. 14, while the ideal risk score for Guam is 5 or lower.

School positive case

One employee from Talofofo Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, the Joint Information Center confirmed. This case was identified through contact tracing efforts.

The Guam Department of Education is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to conduct contact tracing. Hard copy packet lessons and food distribution will not be interrupted.

2 customs officers test positive

The Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency has confirmed that two officers at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, 13 officers remain in home quarantine and have been scheduled for testing.

The Customs inspection area, to include the central office at the airport, has been sanitized. Customs operations at the airport continue.

Restrictions remain

With the extended public health emergency, Guam restrictions include:

• Safer at Home advisory. This means all individuals, especially vulnerable persons, are encouraged to minimize travel outside the home, the Joint Information Center stated. "Vulnerable persons" include individuals 65 years and older and/or individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune systems are compromised, such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy.

● All public and private schools serving students in grades kindergarten through grade 12 continue to be prohibited from in-person instruction.

● All businesses and activities already authorized to operate under applicable Public Health guidance or directives may continue to do so, subject to mitigation measures identified, including social distancing and the wearing of masks.

● A "congregation" or "social gathering" is limited to no more than five people.

● Individuals and businesses who fail to comply with the pandemic safety rules may be subject to fines.