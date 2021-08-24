Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order No. 2021-20 which extended the public health emergency and refines vaccination requirements for various establishments.

The emergency now expires Sept. 29.

The JIC statement provides the following updates regarding vaccine mandates:

Effective 8 a.m. today, Aug. 24

• All restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, fitness centers, dance studios, movie theaters, food courts at shopping establishments, bowling alleys, sporting events, concerts, boat cruises, and other establishments and events that may be identified in applicable Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance, must require patrons to show proof that they are vaccinated to enter and/or use their facilities or premises.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor’s spokeswoman, said the process for showing proof of vaccination can include a card, but upon signing in at a facility, you need only mark the box that indicates you’ve been vaccinated.

“We recognize not everyone has their vaccination card or are working towards getting their replacement card,” she explained.

• Social gatherings or congregations shall be limited to no more than 100 vaccinated persons, unless otherwise provided herein or in applicable DPHSS guidance. For children who are eligible for vaccination, ages 12 plus one month, “may not participate in social gatherings with individuals who are not members of their household.”

• Establishments, activities, and organizers of organized contact sports may accept self-attestation that the individual has received at least one shot of a recommended series of vaccination, as proof of having been vaccinated.

The exception is school-sponsored sporting events where vaccination rules haven’t changed and no proof of vaccination is required, Paco-San Agustin confirmed.

Effective 8 a.m. Sept. 6:

• Enforcement for patrons of establishments and participants in contact sports shall commence

Effective 8 a.m., Sept. 27:

• Staff of establishments, activities and organizers of organized contact sports listed in Executive Order 2021-20 and applicable DPHSS guidance memoranda, must show proof of vaccination.

• “Vaccinated” means having received the first shot of a recommended series of vaccination with a vaccine authorized to prevent COVID-19 by the United States Food and Drug Administration, including by way of an emergency use authorization, or by the World Health Organization (WHO).

DPHSS Issues Guidance Memo 2021-20

On Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services issued DPHSS Guidance Memo 2021-20, regarding vaccination requirements as stipulated in Executive Order No. 2021-20.

Enforcement of provisions set forth in accordance with Executive Order No. 2021-20 will begin on Sept. 6.

DPHSS Guidance Memo 2021-20 orders the following “covered establishments” to required staff, patrons, participants, and coaches who are at least 12 years plus 1 month of age and older to show proof that they are vaccinated to enter their facilities or premises:

• Boat cruises;

• Bowling alleys;

• Concerts and similar events;

• Eating and Drinking Establishments with in-person, indoor/outdoor dining, except those in K-12 school building facilities, but excludes mobile food service establishments, provided, no seating is provided and not part of an organized event;

• Food courts at Shopping Centers or Malls;

• Gymnasiums, fitness centers, and dance studios;

• Movie theaters;

• Organized contact sports for training and competition, except school-sanctioned events;

• Swimming pools;

• Theaters and museums; and

• Other Covered Establishments determined by DPHSS

Self-attestation of vaccination

Individuals who do not provide proof of vaccination as required by DPHSS Guidance Memo 2021-20 may not use indoor or outdoor portions of such facilities, except to order, pick up, or pay for food or drink for take-out orders, provided a face mask is worn properly.

In the event a staff of a covered establishment declines to receive a COVID-19 vaccination or provide proof of such vaccination, they will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test once weekly. The covered establishment must maintain records of test results for 60 days.

Self-attestation that an individual has received at least one shot of a recommended series of vaccination authorized to prevent COVID-19 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including by way of an emergency use authorization, or by the World Health Organization is an acceptable form of proof of vaccination.

Attestation may be acknowledged in a sign-in sheet, contact log, or other forms of written documentation by the covered establishment.

Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokeswoman, said while self-attestation is acceptable, she said having a vaccination card is a good idea in general.

With respect to the cards, many have asked if they can be laminated. She recommended using plastic sheet protectors instead of laminating it.

Religious, medical exemptions

DPHSS Guidance Memo 2021-20 provides additional requirements and guidance for non-contact sports, congregating, social gatherings, signage for patrons and staff at covered establishments, acceptable proof of vaccination, and individuals seeking religious or medical exemptions.

GDOE employee tests positive for COVID-19

In addition to the eight Guam Department of Education students who tested positive for COVID-19 reported yesterday, an employee assigned to Captain H. B. Price Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses were completed to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Tuesday, Aug. 24.