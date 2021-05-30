Public health emergency override fails by 3 votes

The attempted override of the veto of the bill that would have required legislative concurrence to extend public health emergencies ended three votes shy of the 10 needed to override.

Bill 11 narrowly passed in the Legislature in February, before it was vetoed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. Part of the governor's contention was that responding to a health emergency sometimes requires quick pivoting - work that doesn't lend itself well to "decision-making by committee."

Sen. Chris Duenas, the main sponsor of the bill, said during session Wednesday, as he moved to place Bill 11 for voting, that he believes the Legislature can act any time it needs to with "whatever alacrity required" when looking at issues of grave public interest.

However, only six of his colleagues joined him in voting for the override.

Others bills passed

But lawmakers also passed a number of measures Friday, including transparency legislation in the form of Bill 102-36, which requires the broadcasting of public government meetings, and Bill 90-36, which requires monthly reports and justification summaries when purchases are made through a sole source or emergency procurement.

Bill 74-36, which would make permanent the Business Privilege Tax reduction threshold for certain small businesses, also passed legislative muster. This will mean qualifying businesses can continue to pay 3% BPT, instead of the current 5%, even after the temporary expansion expires in 2022.

Sen. James Moylan attempted during session to extend the qualifying threshold even further, upping the earnings limit to $500,000 from the current $250,000, but that amendment failed. Financial officials brought in to discuss the bill stated increasing the threshold may negatively impact the ability to use American Rescue Plan aid funding.

Stamp tax bill fails

Bill 104-35, which intended to close delays in the payment of cigarette tax stamps, as well as implement a 1% stamp fee to help pay for and enforce the stamp law, did not pass the Legislature. It failed by one vote.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation, the agency charged with enforcing the tax stamp law, had earlier testified against Bill 104 because the proposed changes would reportedly set back progress with current mandates, including the relatively recent Public Law 35-129, which is undergoing procurement and is the subject of a mandamus order at the Superior Court of Guam.

That law directs DRT to issue a request for proposals for a third party to enforce tobacco taxes, including the administration of the Cigarette Tax Stamp Law, and sets rules and regulations for cigarette tax stamps. P.L. 35-129 was proposed after years without implementation of the tax stamp law.

Measures that passed:

Bill 46-36: Encourages the construction of homes by extending the validity of a building permit for 12 months and granting extensions for cause.

Bill 47-36: Transfers control of the Tourist Attraction Fund Grants Program to the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Bill 65-36: Removes the date of expiration on permanent removable windshield handicap placards and extends the period of time for physician certification on temporary removable windshield placards.

Bill 71-36: Adopts a procurement policy in favor of women-owned businesses.

Bill 74-36: Makes permanent the expanded Business Privilege Tax reductions for certain small businesses.

Bill 85-36: Reaffirms the independence of the Guam Ethics Commission.

Bill 90-36: Requires monthly reports and justification summaries when purchases are made through a sole source or emergency procurement.

Bill 89-36: Increases the threshold of the total cost of purchase from $300,000 to $350,000 and excludes other costs imposed on the purchase of a home, as well as removes the five-year provision on the eligible transaction amount adjustment.

Bill 102-36: Requires broadcasting of public government meetings and notice of agenda items.

Bill 110-36: Allows electronic prescription of Schedule II, III, IV and V controlled substances.

Bill 87-36: Authorizes asset forfeiture for the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and establishes a forfeiture account

Resolution 56-36: Supports House Resolution 279, acknowledging that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Insular Cases and the "territorial incorporation doctrine" are contrary to the text and history of the U.S. Constitution, rests on racial views and stereotypes from the era of Plessy v. Ferguson that have long been rejected, are contrary to the nation's basic constitutional and democratic principles and should be rejected as having no place in U.S. constitutional law.

Measures that failed:

Bill 104-36: Payment requirements for cigarette tax stamps.

Override on vetoed Bill 11-36: Requires legislative authorization to extend a public health emergency declaration.