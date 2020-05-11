Public Health faces manpower challenges

It remains to be seen how well operational regulations will be enforced as businesses begin reopening, when the government faces many of the same operational challenges that affected it prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The challenge the Division of Environmental Health currently faces during this emergency is essentially a continuation of the same problem we had before this pandemic occurred," said Tom Nadeau, chief environmental health officer at the Department of Public Health and Social Services. "We simply do not have the human resources to meet all our obligations and the public's expectations."

Public Health, ahead of the governor's Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 declaration, issued workplace guidance for businesses able to reopen under the new condition.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, during an oversight hearing on Public Health on Friday, asked whether environmental health had the ability to enforce these measures.

Nadeau said Environmental Health, together with the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Guam Police Department, began enforcing the governor's executive orders in late March, including social distancing orders and orders to close nonessential businesses.

While Rev and Tax focused on bars and massage facilities, Environmental Health focused on sanitation inspections of food facilities authorized to operate on a limited basis.

At the same time, Environmental Health was tasked with overseeing a mass fatality branch and dealing with COVID-19 deaths.

"We're now leading the logistics section to support Public Health emergency response," Nadeau said. "So if we're to reopen the other facilities as you mentioned, it would be similar to what was six months ago. We just don't have the human resources to meet our mandates and the public's expectations, Senator."

Terlaje asked if there were any plans to bolster the division's ability to inspect, potentially using CARES Act funding.

Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said the grants the agency currently has are specific and there are none for Environmental Health.

Businesses do not need to have reopening plans approved by Public Health. The department's role is to review and provide feedback, but plans will be uploaded onto the department website, Unpingco-DeNorcey added.

Police will not be involved with enforcement, she said.