Public health finds more COVID-19 variant cases, including India variant and additional U.K., South African variants

The India variant of of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the newest variant detected in Guam.

Virus samples were collected between March 2021 and April 2021, according to the Joint Information Center. To date, a total of 116 SARS-CoV-2 virus samples have been submitted to the CDC for genome sequencing.

DPHSS received the fourth set of results from the CDC on May 28. Of the 25 results, 17 cases were identified with Variants of Concern and one case was identified with a Variant of Interest, as follows:

• 16 were identified as B.1.1.7 or the U.K. variant,

• 1 was identified as the B.1.351 or the South African variant

• 1 was identified as the B.1.617.2 or the India variant. The B.1.617.2, or the India variant, is a Variant of Interest, which has the potential for reduced neutralization by some monoclonal antibodies and post-vaccination or previous COVID-19 infections.

Of the 17 samples confirmed as VOCs and the one VOI, five were travel-related cases and 13 had no known travel history.

Of the five travel-related cases, three were identified in the government of Guam quarantine facility. In accordance with DPHSS protocol, the three (3) travelers were isolated in the government isolation facility, and all close contacts to these travelers were quarantined in the QFAC for 14 days.

Additionally, of the 18 cases with variants detected, 13 were identified from two separate community clusters, and all were identified to have been infected with the B.1.1.7 or the U.K. variant. Of the five travel-related cases, three were identified with the B.1.1.7 or the U.K. variant, one was identified with the B.1.351 or the South African variant, and one with the B.1.617.2 or India variant.

DPHSS previously reported Variants of Concern from results from the CDC, which identified the following:

• seven cases identified with the B.1.1.7 U.K. variant

• eight cases identified with the B.1.429 California variant

• one case identified with the B.1.351 South African variant.

Current results do not provide any evidence of the other Variants of Concern on Guam (P.1-- Brazil/Japan, B.1.427--a California Variant of Concern). DPHSS continues to send samples to the CDC for genome sequencing.

Officials remind the community to remain vigilant:

• Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance.

• Get vaccinated. Stay tuned to local media and the latest JIC releases for vaccine availability.

• Stay home if you are sick, keep away from others who are sick.

• Keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet from others who are not in your household.

• Practice social distancing around elderly family members.