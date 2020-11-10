The Department of Public Health and Social Services is "highly supportive" of a measure intended to provide additional funding for agency operations, according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro.

The department plans on using the funds to help build a new laboratory in Dededo.

Bill 420-35, introduced by Sen. Mary Torres and Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, aims to appropriate $470,000 to Public Health out of excess funding from money initially appropriated to pay Cost of Living Allowance. After the COLA payments were made, $470,000 was left remaining from the appropriation, according to the bill.

Sen. Joe San Agustin said a fiscal note indicates there is sufficient funding in the General Fund to satisfy the measure.

"As you know, in November 2019, Public Health facilities in Mangilao experienced an electrical fire, which forced all the programs in the building to vacate the premises, including the Guam Public Health Laboratory," Kaneshiro said during the public hearing on Bill 420.

The laboratory is able to identify individuals positive for COVID-19 within hours of testing and has temporarily moved to Tamuning, Kaneshiro added.

But right now, the laboratory is inadequate for Public Health's needs, so to build capacity for testing the department is hoping to build and move to a new modular laboratory, she said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved $2.9 million to build a new modular containment laboratory adjacent to the Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo, but funding is needed to assist with constructing the laboratory foundation, parking lot and perimeter fence, in the amount of $292,000 not covered by the grant, according to Kaneshiro.

Another $135,000 is needed to transfer and house a generator, which will be used as a backup power source.

The remaining $43,000 will be used to purchase equipment, supplies and furniture for staff in the newly created Bureau of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Kaneshiro added.

There are other needs at Public Health, as outlined in a letter to the governor that warned about detriments to elderly and foster care services without additional funding.

Comments from senators

Sen. Therese Terlaje, who oversees health, said the money identified in Bill 420 is "rare cash" and she hopes Guam can use it to enhance its COVID-19 response.

San Agustin said there are moneys – in the millions – that Public Health has not yet received.

Terlaje said she believes there are lapses still due to the department and unfulfilled appropriations for Medicaid and other purposes that, if received, "the shortfall is definitely different than what had been portrayed in the media."

At Terlaje's request, San Agustin said he will check if there have been over-appropriations to COLA in prior fiscal years as well.

Sen. James Moylan asked if Public Health had requested that the governor use COVID-19 relief funds to pay for the lab requirements, noting that the federal funding expires at the end of December and the money from Bill 420 could be used to support needs elsewhere.

Kaneshiro said the department had been looking at different revenue sources for the new lab, but she couldn't answer why COVID-19 relief funds are not being used for the lab.

Sen. Telo Taitague said building greater capacity for testing is a "great reason" to use COVID-19 relief funding and if that is possible to use, "then that will be great." She said she is anticipating additional information on the COVID-19 funds.