Public Health, GPD investigating gathering of dozens, despite the pandemic restrictions, in suspected gambling house

The Guam Police Department and Department of Public Health and Social Services are conducting investigations into a gathering in a Barrigada Heights house – attended by a few dozen people – despite the pandemic restrictions on social gathering.

The house allegedly was hosting gambling activities, The Guam Daily Post's source confirmed.

Authorities had been alerted to the situation a few months ago, and on Saturday and Sunday, after an assortment of nearly three dozen cars were parked at an empty lot near the Barrigada Heights house, close to a dead-end street, authorities went in.

Janela Carrera, the spokeswoman for the Department of Public and Social Services, confirmed the department responded to the information about the alleged violation of the social gathering restrictions.

"There is an ongoing investigation. But there’s not much more we can say beyond that and will let GPD take the lead on this," Carrera said.

She didn't respond when asked who was hosting the gathering and how many, if any, were given citations for participating in the gathering.

Police conducted an investigation at the area Sunday night.

"GPD is aware and looking into the incident," stated GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.