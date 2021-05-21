Public Health hopes ARP funds will cover $18M 'shortfall'

The Department of Public Health and Social Services, in a request that caught lawmakers off guard Tuesday, is seeking a fiscal year 2022 budget $17.8 million short of funding requirements.

Health officials said they hope American Rescue Plan funding will cover what's needed beyond their appropriation request.

The shortfalls are in the DPHSS divisions of General Administration, Environmental Health, Public Health, Senior Citizens and Public Welfare. The latter two comprise the largest shares, but the shortfall for Senior Citizens, at $7 million, exceeds the $6.2 million that DPHSS outlined in its budget request.

This means DPHSS actually needs about $13 million for the Senior Citizens division, but is asking half that amount from the Legislature, and anticipating federal aid will cover the remainder.

DPHSS Director Art San Agustin said the department does not yet have confirmation for the ARP funding, but submitted its request to the Office of the Governor. One of the key shortfalls to be funded is the $7 million in elderly services, which would allow DPHSS to fund contracts for 12 months rather than amending contracts as funds are identified, as is done currently.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said it's "perplexing" that DPHSS would not ask for the budget it needed, recalling last year's debate over the current budget law, in which the Legislature and Adelup were at odds over the funding granted to DPHSS and other agencies.

"You should be asking for what you need," Terlaje said. "That's just perplexing to me. I can't understand it. We can't count on ARP funds, that it's going to be allocated to Public Health."

Lawmakers met with the governor recently to discuss priorities for the use of hundreds of millions in ARP money for the island. Senators said they have yet to receive the governor's plan with regard to the federal funds, which has not yet been received.

"I guess we're figuring out what the governor's plan is, because we asked the governor what was her plan with the (ARP) moneys," Sen. Chris Duenas said Thursday. "Now we're seeing this $17 million."

The senator said the anticipated use of federal funding presented a great savings to GovGuam, but urged DPHSS to be cautious moving forward setting its funding request at the level being requested.

"We always ask you what you need. So we're appropriating now," Duenas added.

Political back and forth

Last year, DPHSS submitted a memo to the governor stating that its fiscal 2021 budget would result in a $10 million shortfall for senior citizen and welfare programs.

On Thursday, DPHSS officials reported that they were able to use lapsed funding to address shortfalls in fiscal 2021, in addition to liquidated obligations and money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

But with a main contention being a shortage in funding for the health agency, the governor did veto the fiscal 2021 budget last year, which the Legislature managed to override.

With the $17.8 million shortfall looming in the background, the speaker said Thursday that the last thing she wanted to see this year is the same "political back and forth."