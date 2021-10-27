Public Health hosting Saturday job fair to hire 70

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is looking for 70 people to assist with pandemic response efforts.

The agency, with the help of the Guam Department of Labor, is hosting a job fair, which will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday at the American Jobs Center, at the Bell Tower, in Anigua.

Persons who are hired in these positions will assist the department in community outreach, processing of laboratory specimens, case investigation, health disparities, administrative duties, nursing, and other functions.

“We encourage everyone to take a look at the positions available and use this as an opportunity for growth in their career path, or perhaps a move towards personal development,” said DPHSS Director Art San Agustin.

“Either way, I believe a career at DPHSS can be very fulfilling as our mission is always driven by the people we serve.”

GDOL Director David Dell’Isola said there are various levels of experience needed. He encouraged residents who are interested to prepare for a possible interview.

“These are great opportunities,” he said, noting that they are limited-term appointment positions for about one to two years according to the life of the specific grant they’ll be working under.

“And there will be more grants coming to keep the recovery going,” he added.

He said they’ll be using the government of Guam application, which is available on the Department of Administration website: https://www.govguamdocs.com/doa/docs/DOA_EmploymentApplicationForm_201202.pdf

DPHSS is in the process of establishing a portal within its website for accessibility to information about the job fair and job openings.

In the meantime, potential applicants can begin preparing for the job fair by preparing an application packet which should include official proof of identity, work eligibility, a resume, and a high school diploma, GED, college degree, or transcripts from a recognized accredited institution.