Public Health issues 1,068 cards to help students buy food

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services worked well into the evening Tuesday to get Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer cards, more commonly known as P-EBT cards, a type of food stamp benefit, to public school students in the first two days of distribution.

The first day of P-EBT card distribution was Monday. DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera said, “we issued a total of 1,068 cards to a total of 583 parents and guardians.”

That’s an average of two P-EBT cards per household.

The total number of P-EBT cards for the second day of distribution was not immediately available, Carrera said.

Monday's distribution did not come without some issues that Carrera said the department has worked to resolve – making day two run smoother.

"The line was flowing a lot better and we didn't see the long bottleneck like we did (Monday)." Carrera said, "on the first day, issues were resolved at the troubleshooting tables after they were discovered and often after forms were assessed already. Now, forms are screened ahead of time and issues are resolved at the regular tables and, if in need of further assessment, are sent to the troubleshooting table."

Registration for the card distribution schedule began Aug. 5. Parents rushed to register and time slots filled up quickly, resulting in the first two days of distribution being "sold out" on the first day of registration.

“We are doing 672 parents/guardians per day but will try to increase it,” Carrera said.

Only parents and guardians of public school students can apply, DPHSS officials said, and cards will not be issued to individuals not listed as a parent or guardian.

The temporary food assistance program covers all GDOE students enrolled in school last year but who did not receive school meals due to COVID-19 closing school doors.

In total, each GDOE student will receive $1,243.32 in nutritional assistance, allowing students to purchase food at stores which participate in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP-EBT.

The program is funded through the Food and Nutrition Services of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The benefits will be loaded to the P-EBT cards starting Sept. 1.

Benefits will carry over from month to month, however, must be used within 365 days of issuance.

P-EBT distribution is ongoing at the Micronesia Mall Center Court from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and continues through Aug. 27, before resuming from Aug.30 to Sept. 1.