Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported out of 111 tested by the Guam Public Health Laboratory, the Joint Information Center stated. That's an 8% positivity rate.

The island's hospitals, private clinics and other laboratories did not have available COVID-19 numbers as of Sunday evening.

Guam has seen 79 COVID-19-related deaths and 4,690 total COVID-19 cases since March.

