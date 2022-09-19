Public Health laboratory staff get monkeypox jab

With just one imported and isolated case of monkeypox reported on island, Guam's pool of residents who are eligible to receive a vaccine for the disease remains small.

But, among the few who have been vaccinated for monkeypox are employees with the Department of Public Health and Social Services who may be handling samples tested for the virus.

The department's Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee met to identify critical population groups now eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services received 60 vials of the Jynneos vaccine in August, the 60 vials providing enough doses for roughly 150 individuals.

As of Saturday, several of those doses had been administered.

“Guam Public Health Laboratory staff were vaccinated with the monkeypox vaccine in anticipation of taking samples from high-risk individuals,” DPHSS stated in a press release.

In addition to Public Health staff, the VAPPC agreed to make the monkeypox vaccine available to known contacts of a person with a confirmed case of monkeypox.

“Additionally, people with certain risk factors and recent experiences that might make them more likely to have been recently exposed to monkeypox can be considered for vaccination,” the release said, without specifying which risk factors or experiences would qualify a resident to receive the vaccine course.

In coming months, however, Guam's inventory will increase. Last week, DPHSS interim chief medical officer Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero said another 20 vials of vaccine are expected to arrive soon.

The VAPPC decisions on how to make use of the limited supply are in line with the U.S. national monkeypox strategy, the department said in its release.

The VAPPC comprises 10 members from health-care-related organizations and fields within the community. The group primarily is responsible for providing advice to Public Health in the matter.

The VAPPC is scheduled to meet Wednesday to continue discussions on monkeypox-related matters.