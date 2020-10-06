The Department of Public Health and Social Services issued a citation and police are investigating a reported gathering in a Barrigada Heights house despite the pandemic restrictions on social gathering.

The house allegedly was hosting gambling activities, The Guam Daily Post's source confirmed.

Authorities had been alerted to the situation a few months ago, and on Sunday, after nearly three dozen cars were parked at an empty lot near the Barrigada Heights house, close to a dead-end street, Public Health stopped by.

Janela Carrera, the spokeswoman for Public Health, confirmed the department responded to the information about the alleged violation of the social gathering restrictions.

"There is an ongoing investigation. But there’s not much more we can say beyond that and will let (the Guam Police Department) take the lead on this," Carrera said.

She said Public Health does not know who owns the house.

"Don't know whose home, but DPHSS did issue a citation and left it at the homeowner's front door," Carrera stated.

"We received a complaint of social gathering for a congregation of more than five people," she stated.

Police are investigating.

"GPD is aware and looking into the incident," stated GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.