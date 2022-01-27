Residents not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should book their appointments, as preparations to limit which residents can be tested for the disease are underway.

For the past few days, the Joint Information Center has been advising families that the Department of Public Health and Social Services and its testing partners are "prioritizing" COVID-19 testing for "only symptomatic patients and high-risk close contacts."

According to JIC, a high-risk close contact is someone who is:

• Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

• Age 65 or older.

• Has multiple comorbidities or multiple underlying health conditions.

• Has a moderately to severely immunocompromised condition.

Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokesperson, told The Guam Daily Post the move is due to a shortage of testing kits and supplies, and will eventually result in a temporary restriction for those looking to book appointments online.

"We're working on a screening questionnaire, where essentially in order to make an appointment you have to meet certain criteria, like having symptoms of COVID-19," she said.

Asymptomatic patients are still able to make appointments as of Wednesday, Carrera said, although the testing site at the old Tiyan carnival grounds is already fully booked through Saturday. She did not know when the restrictions would be implemented, but said the process to change online booking is already underway.

DPHSS intends to expand the scope of those who can be tested once supply shortages are resolved, she said.

850 new cases

JIC on Wednesday reported 850 new cases of COVID-19, out of 2,636 tests analyzed on Jan. 25, which is 91 more than were reported the day prior. The Department of Defense disclosed 167 of the cases reported Wednesday.

Of the 6,945 cases in active isolation, 36 are being treated at local hospitals. Guam Memorial Hospital has 20 patients, including two in its intensive care unit; Guam Regional Medical City has 12; and U.S. Naval Hospital Guam is treating four COVID-19 patients.