Public Health: Local lab can test for mpox

While national cases have waned since a spike this past summer, Guam has gained the ability to test locally for the virus now known as mpox.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has worked to increase its in-house laboratory's capability to test for mpox since August, according to the department's public information officer, Grace Bordallo.

“Early identification of cases is important to prevent the spread of mpox. It is also important for our island and neighboring islands to be prepared," she said.

Public Health announced Wednesday in a press release that the Guam Public Health Laboratory received approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test for mpox.

The virus was previously identified as monkeypox, due to its occurrence in the primates. Last month, the World Health Organization recommended renaming the virus to mpox, saying its best practices state new disease names should "avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups."

There has not been a local influx of suspected cases of mpox to date, but there has been one confirmed imported case of mpox which health officials had quarantine upon learning of the case, Public Health said. Additionally, there have been four cases of suspected mpox sent off island.

“Having this capability to test for the (mpox) virus on island gives our public health team the capability to take immediate measures,” DPHSS Director Arthur U. San Agustin said in the release.

With the ability to test locally, turnaround time between testing and results is cut down.

“With this approval, (Guam Public Health Laboratory) has increased its capacity for our island community, civilian, military and our neighboring islands, the U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands,” stated Anne Marie Santos, GPHL administrator.

Bringing the capability to the island is a preemptive measure as public health is on alert for any new infections or transmissions, DPHSS said.

“We do keep a close watch. We have an mpox task force that stands ready to respond and act in unison,” Bordallo said.

There are 100 tests available on hand and, so far, Public Health hasn't had to use them.

"Our GPHL has received all requested reagents and controls. We have zero specimens for (mpox) testing,” Bordallo said. "Health care providers ordering (mpox) testing must first call DPHSS territorial epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky for approval and to ensure the patient under investigation (PUI) meets the CDC criteria for testing,” the department stated.

At the newly approved mpox testing facility, DPHSS said, the department has fully vaccinated four laboratory personnel against mpox.

"The GPHL is a biosafety level two-plus laboratory and has maintained certification under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments for decades. It also holds a certificate from the International Air Transport Association," the release stated. "The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regulates all laboratory testing performed on humans in the U.S. and U.S. Territories through CLIA. The laboratory receives specimens for testing from Guam’s two civilian hospitals, private clinics, and (the Department of Defense)."

Funding for the operations comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Laboratory Response Network and International Reagents Resource supply the reagents.

“In the future we can request funding through epidemiology and laboratory capacity grants,” Bordallo said.