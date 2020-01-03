Public Health looking into viral video showing repackaging of meat

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is aware of a viral video showing the repackaging of meat at a Cost-U-Less, according to M. Thomas Nadeau, the chief environmental public health officer at the division of environmental health.

Public Health is also aware of an apparent response by the company and is looking into the matter, he added.

The video shows a worker appearing to repackage meat while a man comments that the meat was outdated, and the meat was being repackaged to be sold as fresh at the Cost-U-Less in Tamuning.

An apparent response by Cost-U-Less, stating that the product was not expired and needed to have trays and soaker pads changed due to moisture in the package, was circulated around social media but The Guam Daily Post could not confirm the statement with the company's corporate office as of press time.

According to Marilou Scroggs, the environmental public health officer administrator, some tips to ensuring safe meat include maintaining the temperature of product at 41 degrees Fahrenheit and below, if not frozen.

She also reminds consumers to ensure meats are properly separated by cooking temperatures, meaning meats such as ground beef, pork and poultry should not be stored together, Scroggs said.

Make sure packing is not torn or leaking and do not buy food past expiration dates, she added.

Some basics of food safety can also be found on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.