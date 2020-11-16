Public Health may seek AG opinion on identifying locations where COVID-19 cases are confirmed

Public health officials aren't identifying establishments or organizations where COVID-19 cases have been found, but may begin to do so.

While the Department of Public Health and Social Services has received guidance from the Office of the Attorney General of Guam, the DPHSS director said on Nov. 9 that the department likely will have to request an opinion, particularly in light of new information from the federal government.

DPHSS Director Art San Agustin said during a press conference that Public Health recently received information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding identifying establishments.

He said Public Health is working to find the "middle ground" in identifying companies or establishments where COVID-19 cases are found.

"We're looking at the idea, perhaps, of asking for an opinion as opposed to guidance of the attorney general," said San Agustin, acknowledging that it could "take a little longer."

San Agustin reiterated that Public Health officials want to work in a "collaborative effort" with businesses and organizations to which confirmed COVID-19 cases are traced.

The press conference was held with Black Construction Corp., which recently announced it had a cluster of of COVID-19-positive cases among its foreign skilled workers group at the company's worker barracks.

San Agustin lauded Black Construction and other companies that report positive cases for "stepping up."

"Today is an opportunity to show that working together with us can yield a lot of positive results in terms of partnership, rapid testing results and also working with them to further mitigate further spread of the virus," San Agustin stated.

Privacy concerns

DPHSS had identified establishments, including businesses, churches and even airline flights in the past where COVID-19 cases were found. Then it stopped, saying it had to respect the privacy of organizations and establishments. But officials again released a list of businesses visited by military personnel who broke protocol and went to local restaurants and bars. Then Public Health stopped again, reiterating the need to protect privacy but also noting it had to respect Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, rules.

San Agustin said publicly identifying a company comes down to "recognizing the legal liability as a department."

"We definitely don't want to use it in any negative fashion. It's really intended, if we ever are to disclose the identification or location, it's really because the entity ... is not being cooperative, which is not the case today," he said.

According to Dr. Hoa Nguyen, of American Medical Clinic, which serves as a medical provider to Black Construction, the company has taken a number of measures to protect its workforce and was successful in doing so since the onset of the pandemic in March. Nguyen confirmed that one local worker had gotten the virus and passed it to fellow workers at one of the work sites.

He said it takes only one person to start a chain of infections.

DPHSS: Stay home if sick

San Agustin reiterated that people who feel unwell should stay home and call their doctor or Public Health for guidance on where and when to get a COVID-19 test.

Additionally, those who test positive for the novel coronavirus and are worried that they can't protect loved ones at home from catching the virus should contact DPHSS right away. He said the DPHSS isolation team will then work with them to determine if they should be placed in a government isolation facility.

Household transmission continues to be the top vehicle for infection on island with 1,411 instances, according to Public Health data. Workplace transmission is second at 817 instances.