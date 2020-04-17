Public Health: No confiscations yet

While 64 mandatory customs declarations regarding items related to COVID-19 have been received by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, there were no medical equipment, supplies or pharmaceuticals confiscated by the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency as of Wednesday, according to Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey.

The information was disclosed in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from Ken Leon-Guerrero, spokesman for Guam Citizens for Public Accountability, a political action committee.

A Customs and Quarantine form was sent to various businesses informing them that items may be confiscated under Public Health's regulatory authority.

The memos have drawn ire from business owners and medical professionals, such as Unitek Environmental Guam President Leroy Moore and Dr. Thomas Shieh.

The CQA form states that under Chapter 73 of Title 5, Guam Code Annotated, and "under the authority of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services in the exercise of its public health emergency powers, outlined in Chapter 19 of Title 10, Guam Code Annotated, require the afﬁrmative declaration of any importation of In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Medical Devices and Supplies, Anti-Toxins, Serums, Vaccines, Immunizing Agents, Antibiotics, other Pharmaceutical Agents and/or Ventilators."