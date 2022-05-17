Public Health: No reports of baby formula shortage on Guam

While families in certain states are scrambling to find baby formula, there have been no reports of supply problems on Guam, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Janela Carrera, Public Health spokeswoman, said the department has not received reports of shortages on the island.

“We are monitoring and there are still supplies of infant formula on island,” Carrera said.

She said Public Health is placing orders with vendors to ensure that all products mothers can buy with federally funded Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC, coupons are in supply at local stores.

Public Health stated it is “constantly monitoring supply levels of infant formula and other Women, Infants and Children-approved items, and communicating with WIC clients to keep them informed about the current situation.”

“We want to stay ahead of the situation. We are communicating with distributors, manufacturers, and our clients constantly and consistently,” Carrera said.

“And we always place orders well ahead of time. We also placed extra orders in the event of potential delays in shipping,” she said.

Some of the store shelves The Guam Daily Post visited showed different supply levels Sunday and Monday. Some were adequately stocked while others were waiting to get restocked.

Shortages of baby formula have been largely caused by supply-chain issues stemming from previous COVID-19 staff shortages and restrictions in addition to a manufacturer's recall of several contaminated baby formula products.

On Feb. 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers not to use certain powdered infant formula products from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility because of contamination.

Guam’s Public Health officials had not received any reports of infants getting ill as a result of suspected tainted formula earlier this year, Carrera said.

DPHSS also continues to communicate with federal its counterparts for guidance that will address and allow for infant formula exchanges and substitutions.

For more information, residents can call the Division of Public Health, Bureau of Nutrition Services, at 671-475-0295/6, 671-635-7471/2.