Public Health offers GMH help with pediatric nurse shortage

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services has extended a helping hand to the Guam Memorial Hospital, which has been hampered by a shortage of pediatric nurses and an increase in pediatric patients.

But, according to GMH, no final decision has been made on the offer.

DPHSS officials noted an increase in patients with viral infections in the last six months, and an increase in pediatric patients was specifically seen at GMH in the last month and a half.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During a COVID-19 briefing with local media and the community, Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, the chief medical officer at DPHSS, who is also a hospitalist at GMH, confirmed the increase exceeded the capacity of the hospital's pediatric ward. GMH officials were subsequently prompted to utilize the emergency room to treat pediatric patients.

The increased pediatric patient load is exacerbated by a pediatric nurse shortage GMH faces regularly.

"According to nursing administration, our nurses are on an 80-hour-per-two-week work schedule. The pediatric nurses are scheduled for 8 and 12-hour shifts within the two-week period,” Cindy Hanson, GMH spokesperson, told The Guam Daily Post.

According to Leon Guerrero, DPHSS is willing to help the island’s only public hospital with its nursing shortage.

“I'm not too sure exactly what GMH is planning, but Public Health did offer, if it got that critical. We offered some of the nurses from Public Health to work over at GMH, but that's kind of in the planning stages,” Leon Guerrero said.

Helping to fill the gap in this manner, however, is not as simple as shuffling around nurses between the two government entities, officials said.

“These guys need to be trained, they need to get the (requisite) course and it's different. Now, ... we can't just throw them in, because they may not be used to taking care of kids. So, we've got to give them some sort of training program before that can happen,” Leon Guerrero said.

Leon Guerrero also noted the possibility of the Guam Department of Education assisting as well.

"We did reach out to the hospital, saying that, if they really need them, we can have some of the nurses from (DPHSS). Once they're properly trained to go work at GMH, I'm sure GDOE can also flex their student health counselors, because there are quite a few of them (who) actually worked in (GMH's) nursery and worked in pediatrics. So, if it gets to be a problem, maybe GDOE can also have some of their nurses go over to the hospital in the situations when it gets real critical,” Leon Guerrero said.

But, according to Hanson, "At this time, no final decisions or plans have been made regarding nurses from DPHSS coming to GMH. The (hospital) and the DPHSS continue to assess the situation."