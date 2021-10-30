Public Health: OK to use some test kits past expiration dates

Word has gotten around that COVID-19 test kits that are past their expiration dates were used to test certain Guam Department of Education staff.

Some of the GDOE employees have reported they were tested recently using test kits that had May 2021 expiration dates. This occurrence has been brought to the attention of Sen. James Moylan, who wrote a letter Friday to Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin.

The GDOE employees' cases might not be isolated.

Public Health responded that some of the COVID-19 tests from its inventory have been approved for use six months after their initial best-use-by dates.

Test-maker Abbott sent a letter to its customers in May advising that test kits originally dated for use within six months have a longer shelf life of 12 months.

Since the launch of BinaxNOW test kits, Abbott stated in a May 2021 letter to customers, the company "has continued testing for product stability to extend the expiration date and have shared these results with the FDA."

"Testing has been completed to support a shelf-life – expiration date – of up to 12 months," Abbott wrote.

The letter gave an example of test kits marked with May 2021 expiration dates that can be used for another six months, the company stated.

Guam Public Health spokesperson Janela Carrera shared the Abbott letter with The Guam Daily Post when asked to comment on Moylan's letter to San Agustin.

Carrera also said Public Health has enough supplies of COVID-19 tests so those with expiry dates nearing the 12-month mark would be pulled back.

This means test kits with April expiration dates should have been recalled.

"We also contact partners to get an inventory of test kits. We will recall tests that are close to expiration and replenish supplies when necessary," Carrera stated.

GDOE reports COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, GDOE confirmed on Friday a total of 10 new COVID-19 cases involving students at C.L. Taitano Elementary School, J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School, M.U. Lujan Elementary School, Upi Elementary School, Jose L.G. Rios Middle School, Okkodo High School and Southern High School. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Monday, according to GDOE.

An employee at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School also tested positive for COVID-19, according to GDOE.