Public Health overtime plan being resubmitted

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey is resubmitting the department's request for overtime pay to the Bureau of Budget and Management Research. A prior version of the plan was submitted last week but lacked her signature and was returned to Public Health.

In its initial submission, Public Health noted it doesn't have sufficient funding in its budget. There isn't any money allocated to cover the department's overtime costs in the COVID-19 relief funding.

The department is trying to use funding from the federal government for these costs, Unpingco-DeNorcey stated previously.

On Tuesday she said she is requesting a funding source, but no other information was provided.

Nurses have been vocal about pay concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edward Birn, the director of the Department of Administration, confirmed payment will be made to anyone entitled to earn overtime but noted the department relies on agencies to timely report pay data.

There are also different versions of legislation that propose to give government nurses double pay or differential pay for being at the front line of health care efforts against COVID-19.