For almost two years now, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services has been accruing costs of commercial-rate rent after it vacated its Mangilao facility following an electrical fire on Nov. 27, 2019.

The justification by DPHSS to abandon its building in Mangilao and incur commercial office space expenses was that the building has been condemned, but the Department of Public Works and an insurance adjuster's assessment came to separate but similar conclusions: the structure, made of fully concrete walls, floors and roof, did not sustain structural damage stemming from the fire.

A Guam Fire Department report did not rule out that the building would be unusable. GFD's post-response report did state that the building should not be connected to islandwide power or a mobile power generator until after a certified electrician gives the building's electrical system an all-clear.

However, Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, the director of Public Health at the time, described the building as "condemned."

"Unfortunately, Mangilao (Public Health) has been determined to be unsafe and condemned," Unpingco-DeNorcey wrote in an email at 8:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, to administration budget officials. A series of emails showed she sought emergency funding for Public Health that would authorize the department's relocation to various places, including to commercial-rate rentals. She has since retired.

The department received an initial emergency funding amount of $250,000 for its relocation.

The total amount of rent for one building at Ran Care in Tamuning has been accruing at $16,500 a month, according to documents released following a request for records under the Freedom of Information Act. For that rent alone, 19 months since the relocation would add up to more than $300,000.

There also are two other locations into which DPHSS had moved.

The Guam Daily Post has yet to receive information sought on how much in total rent has been paid so far.

When the Post asked the governor's office why the Public Health building in Mangilao has not been repaired, the response provided was that it was "too costly to renovate."

The Post asked for a copy of a report or assessment on the cost. No response to that request was available as of press time.

But the Department of Public Works stated in a separate interview that the building eventually will be retrofitted for uses other than for Public Health.

Damage: $600 door GFD broke down

When Public Health made a claim for fire damage on its insurance, the claim was denied. The building's insurance placed its value at more than $5 million.

"There was no soot cover, or any fire-related damage observed. Some of the light fixtures and acoustical ceiling tiles were removed by GFD, exposing the electrical wiring. However, there did not appear to be any apparent electrical malfunction or damage to the wiring," Mark Moldez, claims adjuster for Beneficial Adjusting Co., said in the denial letter issued in January 2020.

Although no fire damage covered by insurance was found, the claims adjuster did conclude that electrical panel boards appeared to have experienced overheating and mentioned that preventive maintenance would avert similar incidents.

"According to electrical engineer Mr. Wayne Pixon, PE, it is highly recommended that the wiring/circuits be checked for preventative measures especially with this type of incident occurring," the insurance adjuster stated.

The only damage amount listed was $600 damage to a door that "GFD had to break down to enter the Office of Vital Statistics where the smoke was detected."

"... There did not appear to be any apparent electrical malfunction or damage to the wiring. The fire sprinklers were not activated and the power was shut off before any significant heat buildup developed and eventually cleared," the insurance adjuster wrote.

DPW: Not condemned

Public Works Director Vince Arriola said the Mangilao Public Health building never was condemned.

"If it was at that condemned stage, we would have issued a notice of violation, we would have shut it down, my signature would have been on it personally," Arriola said. "We weren't going to let that building languish. Absolutely not. It's too valuable a resource of the government."

Numerous attempts have been made to seek clarification from Public Health regarding the previous assertion that the building was condemned. DPHSS has not responded.

"They probably didn't mean to use that word. They probably used it loosely because they are out of the building. Typically, if you're out of the building that means it's either condemned or unsafe. Technically, it's unsafe electrical," Arriola said.

Electrical system 'not up to snuff'

The GFD and DPW fire inspection report said, "under advisement of GFD Fire Marshal, DPW Director, DPW Chief Engineer and (the Guam Power Authority), facility shall not be powered by island or generator until electrical or DPW contractor/electrician deems building for full electrical operation," Arriola said.

"In other words, the internal electrical system was not up to snuff," he added. "Either way they had to vacate the building, and either way they had to continue providing services to the public. So either way, they had to rent space, period, because they are out of that building."

Since the smoke sighting in 2019, the building has sat shuttered.

Arriola said the DPHSS relocation might also have been prompted by the need for more room.

"I don't want to answer for them, but just knowing how they operate and in my dealings with them, I have some sense of an idea of why they need to expand," Arriola said. "I think, No. 1, they outgrew that building, because even with the building that they had, they were still spread out throughout the island. They had rentals at two or three places other than that because they outgrew themselves in trying to provide service to the island."

State of emergency

In the weeks following the incident, a state of emergency was declared regarding the facility and Public Health worked to relocate the offices to its other facilities and also rented out space. The declaration allowed for an emergency authorization for $250,000 to help with the relocation and retrofitting of rental spaces so DPHSS could resume services quickly.

The governor, at the time, said the "situation at Public Health is a result of benign neglect."

How the building will be utilized and when it will be ready for reoccupancy is not known. But Arriola doesn't expect DPHSS to move back in.

"No, because once they exited that, between Public Health and some of the planners involved, they said, 'OK, what are we going to do with the building?'" Arriola said.

Alpha Insurers insured the building, which has been valued at $5.62 million.

"Rest assured, we are going to make the best use of that building. Because that's a huge government resource that we are certainly not going to let sit and languish," Arriola said.

However, DPW has yet to make a move.

"We haven't done any assessments to replace the electrical system within the building, that's one. No. 2, we are looking at options to use the building," the director said.

A number of options are on the table, but Arriola said he was unable to say what the options are. He said a cost analysis will be conducted.

"It probably will include not just electrical. We know the structure is safe. Depending on what we decide to use the building for, or how we are going to utilize it, for whatever operations, it'll also include not just electrical but probably plumbing and maybe just a complete interior retrofit," he said.