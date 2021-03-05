The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services' Division of Environmental Health has determined that some of the recalled corned beef products from Milky Way International Trading Corp. did in fact make it to Guam and were sold at Cost-U-Less locations in Chalan Pago, Dededo and Tamuning.

Earlier this week MW Polar recalled approximately 297,715 pounds of ready-to-eat canned corned beef products that were imported and distributed in the United States without the benefit of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) import re-inspection.

The canned corned beef items were imported on various dates between June 6, 2020 to January 21, 2021. The product cans are labeled with various “Best Before” dates and the product cases are labeled with various shipping marks. The affected products bear “Australia Inspected” number “39” on the label and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The affected canned corned beef products are:

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x 24 (taper can) 21405 HWA2042/OAK1 02/09/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.-oz. x 24 (round can) 29056 HWA2042/OAK2 20/07/2025

According to Public Health, Cost-U-Less was notified of the recall by their corporate headquarters on March 3 and corrective action was taken immediately. Approximately 4,765 round cans and 15,896 tapered cans of Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original products were removed from the store shelves.

While no other retailer or distributor has been found to carry any of the affected canned corned beef products, DEH continues to conduct its recall effectiveness check activities and will continue to update the public as more information is obtained.

Local distributor Micronesian Brokers Inc. earlier this week confirmed that they had not brought in any of the recalled products to Guam stores.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected canned corned beef products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. To date, DEH has not received any complaints or reports of adverse reactions related to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.