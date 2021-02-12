Public Health: Reducing quarantine to 10 days needs serious consideration

Reducing the COVID-19 quarantine time on Guam from 14 days to 10 days warrants more discussion and serious consideration, according to Dr. Felix Cabrera, the chief medical officer at the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

However, the doctor also noted that recommended alternatives to the 14-day quarantine time from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be considered the "floor" and not the "ceiling" in terms of the island's quarantine policy.

"It's not just about COVID coming here, but it's the resources we have and how fragile our health care system is, and how much more fragile it became during November, December, January, when cases skyrocketed stateside," Cabrera said, referring to a message from the Federal Emergency Management Agency about resources being stretched thin.

"It's because of all these other extenuating circumstances is why we have to be more strict," Cabrera said.

The CDC has recommended ending quarantine at 10 days without testing as an alternative to the 14-day period if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring. Quarantine can end after seven days if an individual tests negative and no symptoms have been reported.

There are additional criteria that must be met with these options, including continued symptom monitoring up to the 14th day.

Local officials are looking at the reduction to 10 days because there is a reason behind the option that shouldn't affect Guam overall, according to Cabrera.

However, the most critical aspect is quarantine at a government facility during the initial days, he added.

Guam requires quarantine at a government facility for at least the first six days. After that, if an individual tests negative for COVID-19, they can complete the remaining eight days of quarantine at home or at an approved rental lodging.

Guam also has to consider new variants or strains of COVID-19, which have penetrated communities in the United States.

Sen. Telo Taitague, who inquired about the quarantine period, did also make note that new strains might play a role in the policy.

Guam does allow exemptions to having to quarantine at a government facility, such as when visiting the island to attend a funeral or because an individual's medical condition is better served at home. There are also exceptions for essential health care professionals and critical service workers.

Speaker Therese Terlaje wanted to know if exceptions should still exist with the new strains in mind.

Director Arthur San Agustin said Public Health is considering adding "a step or two" for exemptions in order to help further protect against new strains. Discussions are still ongoing for the new policy, he added.

Guam submitted its first 20 COVID-19 samples to the CDC on Feb. 3 for genome sequencing, which can identify new strains. Moving forward, Guam will be sending samples every two weeks as continued surveillance, according to Cabrera.

There is confidence that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech should offer "enough" immunity from the new strains identified already, Cabrera said.

But there is concern about the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, which is awaiting emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, "in that it probably offers much less immunity, for in particular the South African strain," Cabrera added.

"That's why this is a race to vaccinate, before a strain, if it ever gets introduced in the community, if we have enough people vaccinated, it shouldn't become a factor and we should be comfortable with (vaccines') effectiveness," Cabrera said.

Meanwhile, San Agustin said Public Health is working with Mary Rhodes, of the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, on a project for the eventual opening of the hotel industry.

"She's putting a plan together. ... We just have to sit down and see how that's all going to play out," San Agustin said.