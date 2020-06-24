The Department of Public Health and Social Services is asking residents who visited a series of establishments, mostly restaurants, between June 4 to June 13 monitor their health. Public Health is monitoring COVID-19 positive cases from a cluster of airmen deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, and believes exposure to staff and patrons at the establishments might have occurred.

Public Health will announce a testing site and date for next week. Individuals may also get tested at their doctor's office.

Since listed establishments have been practicing guidelines for social distancing with ordering and seating arrangements, Public Health has assessed that some of these locations may have low risk of close contact or prolonged exposure to the cluster of COVID-19 cases involving the unit assigned to Andersen AFB.

Outback Steakhouse released a statement after the list was released to the public: "We are following all directives and testing protocols from DPHSS including testing of all employees. Currently, there are no positive cases amongst our staff. Outback considers the health and well-being of its employees and customers our highest priority and will continue to take every precaution possible to prevent the spread of COVID 19, including daily employee wellness and temperature checks and fully sanitizing all our contact areas and dining areas after every customer."