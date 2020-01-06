In fiscal 2019 (the first day of October 2018 through the last day of September 2019) 12 food establishments on Guam had their sanitary permits suspended by the Department of Public Health.

Five establishments had their permits suspended for pest infestations:

• Lotte Hotel Executive Lounge,

• Lotte Hotel Bakery,

• Lotte Hotel Charlotte Ballroom,

• Lee Garden, and

• Grill & Curry Café.

Six establishments' permits were suspended to due to lack of a manager’s certificate:

• Fat Boy Slim,

• Guam Airport Hotel,

• Blue Sky Mark,

• Momo’s Café #1,

• Momo’s Café #2, and

• Momo’s Café #3.

Honolulu Coffee also had its permit suspended due to demerits.

The Department of Public Health received 186 complaints during this time period.