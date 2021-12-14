Public Health addressed common questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccination for school children ages 5 to 11 during a recent forum with parents.

First, the Department of Public Health and Social Services made it clear that COVID-19 vaccination for youth will not be made mandatory for school attendance at this time.

“We don’t really like to mandate something that is emergency use authorization. Once it becomes fully authorized, we might consider making it mandated but until this time the only vaccines that are mandated for school entrances are the ones fully authorized,” said Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer at Public Health.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Public Health also said COVID-19 illness in children has changed and is no longer generally mild.

“In the beginning of the pandemic, COVID in children, if they were sick, were either mild or had no symptoms at all, the problem when they have no symptoms, they can actually spread it to people at risk. The kids themselves did not usually have problems,” Leon Guerrero said.

He said hardly any child was admitted to the hospital in 2020 for COVID-19 related complications.

When the delta variant of the COVID-19 hit Guam, health officials saw an increase in the severity of the illness in children.

“We were averaging two patients a week with COVID complications, especially between the 9- to 11-year-old age. We had I think four children who got the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome or the new acronym which is Pediatrics Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome,” Leon Guerrero said.

MIS-C or PIMS affects the lungs, heart, kidneys, stomach and intestines.

“Our first case was a child who came in with low blood pressure and he had to be put on blood pressure medication. He had problems with clotting, so he had to be put on anti-clotting medicine. He had problems with his lungs and his heart,” Leon Guerrero said.

The child thankfully began to recover after three days of treatment. PIMS affects roughly three out of every 10,000 children who get COVID-19. Leon Guerrero said the mortality rate is between 1% to 2%.

'A little more serious with children'

“It has gotten a little more serious with children.” Leon Guerrero said. “For PIMS, most of the kids that have gotten it have had initially mild disease or no symptoms at all for about two to three weeks prior to getting the PIMS. These kids typically have no health issues - they are not asthmatics, they are not kids with cardiac or kidney problems. These are typically kids that are healthy.”

Kids are also developing long-term effects of having COVID-19.

“They are also getting something called Long-COVID syndrome, which adults probably know about, but kids tend to be fatigued to the point where they can’t walk long,” Leon Guerrero said.

With the new omicron variant emerging from South Africa, Public Health officials are concerned as 10% of cases admitted to the hospital in the country are children.

Leon Guerrero said COVID-19 has been reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one of the top 10 causes of death in children 5-11 years old.

Biggest vaccination gap in children

On Guam, children remain the most vulnerable population to COVID-19 infection, according to Dr. Annette David, Public Health epidemiologist.

“We in fact have a rate of vaccination overall in our population of about 82%. The biggest gap right now would be in children because the vaccines were only recently given emergency use authorization for use in children.” David said, “We know from the data what makes a person most vulnerable is being unvaccinated and so that really means, in terms of the Guam population, are the children who have not yet been vaccinated.”

Parents' concerns

Among the biggest concerns raised by parents are the emergency-use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccines and the lack of studies to determine the vaccines' side effects on children 11 and younger.

Public health officials asserted that thousands of children participated in clinical trials for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

While Public Health pushed for vaccination of youth, a question was raised regarding building up natural immunity in children.

“What we are finding out now particularly with the variants like omicron, the natural immunity does not seem to hold up as well against the newer variants,” said David.

She said this is the reason the scientific community has moved toward booster shots. Last week, the CDC expanded recommendations for booster shots for youth 16 and older.

Public Health and GDOE have floated the idea of vaccinations at school sites to be convenient for parents.

Public Health launched a survey last Tuesday, and according to GDOE officials, many parents did not like the idea of having children vaccinated at school sites. Parents prefer to have children vaccinated at their primary physician’s clinic.