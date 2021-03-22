The social distancing change from 6 feet to 3 feet has major implications on the Guam Department of Education’s plans to get students back in the classroom.

As it stands, only 30% of public school students are enrolled in traditional learning. Safety, home situations, and social distancing limits all played a part in many students opting for online learning and hard copy models.

The switch from 6 feet to 3 feet social distancing rule was brought into the GDOE's consideration over the weekend as guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was issued.

Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services adopted the guidance and issued a memorandum for schools late Monday afternoon.

For the most part, the physical distancing guidance remains at 6 feet apart at all times while in school buildings but in the classroom, Public health said students can be at least 3 feet apart.

“The CDC recommends middle and high schools should only utilize 3 feet social distancing in areas (with) low, moderate or substantial community transmission. In areas of high community transmissions, middle and high school students should be 6 feet apart if cohorting is not possible. Under Guam’s current COVID Area Risk Score, the island is considered a low or moderate community transmission area. Should Guam’s CAR Score increase significantly, DPHSS may require all schools to revert to 6 feet social distancing,” said Public Health.

The 3-foot-distancing rule applies to public, private and charter schools on Guam.

Island schools will need to submit all in-class operating plans to Public Health in accordance with the minimum requirements adopting the 3-foot distancing rule for in-class operations for kindergarten to 12th grade schools.

Public Health’s initial approval of all submitted plans will be conditional until receipt of plans and compliance inspection by the Division of Environmental Health.

At a parent forum Monday evening, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, “we certainly will work in tandem with the governor and and public health, but I think as we go along, I just want to make sure that people are aware of that possibility and to know that that's coming because I think people need to just be able to adjust and to understand that the direction we're headed is the possibility that the six feet requirement may be modified to 3 feet which does have major implications for our plans.”