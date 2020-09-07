The Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health Processing Center Section, which issues health certificates, will remain closed until further notice. Food safety health certificate training courses scheduled after noon Aug. 21, and until the Processing Center Section reopens, are canceled. The courses will be rescheduled.

All health certificates expiring July 21 through Sept. 30 will remain valid until further notice. Physicians or institutions needing to apply for or renew their Guam Controlled Substances Registration or establishments needing to renew their sanitary permits can call 300-9568 to make arrangements with the Processing Center Section to process their applications.

Follow DPHSS Division of Environmental Health on Facebook (facebook.com/guamdeh) or Instagram (instagram.com/guam_deh) for up-to-date information. For more information, call the division at 300-9579 or email dphss-deh@dphss.guam.gov.

Division of Senior Citizens resumes service

The DPHSS Division of Senior Citizens resumed services Sept. 3. Information on aging services for individuals aged 60 and older and their caregivers is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., excluding government of Guam holidays, at 735-7421/15 or via email at biba.seniorcitizens@dphss.guam.gov.

Counter services remain closed until further notice in line with the governor's latest executive order and Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.