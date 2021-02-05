Public Health sees disparity in vaccine shot rates among older age groups

Paul Gogue, a maintenance worker with the Piti Mayor's Office, took the opportunity to get vaccinated when the group for essential workers was expanded to include him and his colleagues.

"They offered for us to get it at this time so I chose to get it ... to protect myself and my family," said Gogue, who explained that mayors' offices often work directly with the public, particularly with food distribution in the villages and at schools.

His willingness, however, isn't shared by many others in the age groups for residents 74 and younger.

There's a decrease in COVID-19 vaccinations for those younger than 75 years, according to health officials who said a public health campaign to dispel concerns and fears of the COVID-19 vaccines may be needed, particularly as the opportunity for immunization opens up to the larger community.

"We had a pretty high penetration rate ... for the 75 year old group and older. We were at 84% as of Jan. 29," said Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

"But for the 60 to 74 years old, we're at 20% for first doses ... so it's less than a quarter that we had given that first dose to for that population."

Among those residents who've spoken to The Guam Daily Post, many of those who are 70 and older had received their vaccine shots and urged others to get it. Those who are younger were more hesitant to get immunized against the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness.

The Joint Information Center's Thursday report noted there are 7,197 residents who are fully immunized, or who have received both doses required for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. There are 24,685 people who've received at least the first dose.

For Guam to reach what's considered "herd immunity," about 100,000 people need to get vaccinated, said Dr. Felix Cabrera, DPHSS medical chief.

The U.S. Census Bureau recently conducted a survey that showed roughly 50% of the 68,000 adults who responded were willing to get vaccinated. The results show that those most hesitant are ages 18 to 54.

Vaccine hesitation

Dr. Cabrera acknowledged vaccine hesitancy on island. He said he does know of some people who are preferring to wait for products being manufactured by other companies, such as Johnson & Johnson. He said that brand is more of a household name so people will likely be more comfortable with its vaccine. In addition, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is expected to be available to the public over the next few months along with other vaccines, only requires one dose.

Nevertheless, Dr. Cabrera said a more robust education campaign will likely be needed – particularly for those ages 55 and younger – on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

"We literally put our own lives on the line to make that point ... of safety," he said, referring to himself and other health care officials who were among the first to get vaccinated – in large part to protect themselves and their patients, but also to illustrate the safety of the vaccines and encourage the community to immunize as well.

He said he's spoken to patients who just didn't have the information they needed to make a decision.

"Sometimes, it takes someone to take the time to explain it a little more," he said, noting that DPHSS will likely work with local clinics and other partners to help with the education campaign.

Fatality rate

Carrera said the rate of vaccination among the younger groups wasn't a factor in expanding the groups for Phases 1a and 1c.

"The penetration rate is a little low (for the younger groups) and the vaccine committee did discuss this, but that's not ... what prompted them to lower the age and expand the eligibility criteria," Carrera said.

On Monday, the vaccination committee expanded the age group for Phase 1c to include residents ages 55 and up.

The committee also expanded the definition of "essential workers," who fall into Phase 1a of the vaccination plan. Essential workers now include: mayors, vice mayors and their staff; funeral homes, mortuaries and cemetery staff; and service providers contracted with the Department of Public Health and Social Services who provide direct services to the community.

Dr. Cabrera noted that the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee's changes are still within the parameters set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Carrera said the committee's additions also reflect the fatality rate seen in the various age groups.

"In the first 100 days of the pandemic, the COVID-19 deaths in the 55 to 59 year age category, we saw 19 COVID-19-related deaths," Carrera said. Statistically speaking that's 192 deaths for a population of 100,000.

"But if you were to include the 50 to 54 years of age, then there's six COVID-19-related deaths. That's 58 deaths per 100,000 population, so it significantly drops," she said. "So anything 55 (years) and older, is close to 200 deaths per 100,000 population. But once you go to age 50 and less, the (fatality rate) significantly drops."