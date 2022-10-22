Public Health sees uptick in kids with COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses

The overall rate of COVID-19 has declined to less than 10 cases a day, but there has been a slight increase in youth coming down with the coronavirus and needing hospitalization, along with a slow turnout for youth vaccinations in recent months.

“We still see occasionally kids with COVID-19, even though the overall risk is low. For some reason, we’re seeing a little bit more actions in the children,” Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for the Department of Public Health and Social Services and a hospitalist with Guam Memorial Hospital, said Thursday.

Leon Guerrero reported one child with COVID-19 admitted to the pediatric unit in the past week, as well as a number of other patients with respiratory illnesses.

“It was a child that required oxygenation to maintain, so we still see a little bit. We are seeing an uptake in patients at GMH in regards to the respiratory viruses they are coming back at full tilt. In the past 3 months, we’ve had 25 cases of COVID-19, maybe 5 or 10 cases of influenza and then multiple other viruses,” Leon Guerrero said.

At one point, there were close to 30 kids with respiratory illnesses admitted to the hospital, he said.

“Part of that is because when we had COVID-19 we didn’t see as many other respiratory viruses because people were wearing masks, social distancing and that not only helped out with COVID-19, but it helped with influenza, which we hardly saw in the previous two years and RSV, which typically caused a lot of problems in the past,” he said.

For influenza cases pre-pandemic, the usual season began in September, followed by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in November, and then another virus in between.

“We typically have a certain percentage of people who get admitted with the influenza and the RSV. So in 2019, 2020, and most of 2021, because people were practicing good respiratory precautions we didn’t have our typical flu and RSV season for those three years,” Leon Guerrero said.

But, now that masks are being worn less out in the community and people are going back to “status quo" habits, Leon Guerrero said, respiratory illnesses have risen and are anticipated to possibly surge. Health officials, including those on Guam, remain concerned over COVID-19 as new variations are emerging in the United States.

“My concern would be that with COVID-19 there may be a surge in the fall because we are starting to see in the U.S. other (COVID-19) variants of the BA.5, BA 1.1, 1.2 … so, I am just hoping that we don’t get that surge,” Leon Guerrero said.

DPHSS officials continued to push vaccination as they dispelled misconceptions about the safety of vaccines for youth.

“Our vaccinations for children 6 months and above is really, really slow. A lot of people are hesitant to get their kids vaccinated. It’s kind of unusual because the kids 6 months and above, they get quite a few vaccines already and you would think the parents are used to getting the kids shots,” Leon Guerrero said. “But, unfortunately, we had some people saying, and I don’t know where this is coming from - but they’re saying that the shots are not good for the kids, 'Its better to get the COVID-19 illness.' And that’s so far from the truth! I can’t believe that was even mentioned.”

Leon Guerrero cited The American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation for children to become vaccinated before he recounted some of the grim realities of COVID-19.

“I can tell you, ... in the past six months we’ve had ... two (dead on arrival patients) and a 17-year-old (with) no vaccines had multiple strokes from COVID-19 in the past six months. And if they had got their vaccines, ... those deaths may not have occurred,” Leon Guerrero said.

He said pediatricians who are parents are getting their children vaccinated.

“If the COVID-19 vaccine is such a horrible vaccine for children, I’m pretty sure that pediatricians that have children who are less than 1 and have got them vaccinated would never have even entered into the discussion about getting their children vaccinated,” he said. “It is something that sorely needs to be done. We need to get our children vaccinated.”

He said the community should know the vaccines are “safe and effective” and likened COVID-19 vaccines to others children already receive routinely.