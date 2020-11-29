Public Health shifts testing focus

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is ramping up testing for thousands of Guamanians starting this week, even as the agency continues to work with a local school to contain its growing number of positive cases.

There are seven total COVID-19 cases now confirmed at Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten, according to the Archdiocese of Agana.

Students are being tested at DPHSS’ directions and if parents request it, said Juan Flores, superintendent of the Guam Catholic school system.

The principal of Mercy Heights has assisted the contact tracers of the archdiocese and DPHSS to identify and get hold of close contacts of positive cases, according to a press release from the archdiocese.

The school has been closed as officials were deep cleaning after the first positive case was confirmed. The school is expected to reopen on Dec. 9, following the holiday of Santa Marian Kåmalen.

On Nov. 20, an employee at the school was tested and informed the school of their results when they received them the following day. That employee hadn’t been at the school since Nov. 16, the archdiocese reported.

About a week ago, the archdiocese announced a second employee tested positive. As a safeguard, staff and some students would be tested, officials stated, resulting in the discovery of additional cases.

Focus on asymptomatic

The mass testing, to be held in Yigo, Barrigada and Agat, is made possible by 30,000 antigen tests given to Guam by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is a shift in DPHSS’ strategy as it looks to find asymptomatic cases which now account for as much as 70% of transmissions, stated Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokeswoman.

She said DPHSS officials attended meetings recently with Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who encouraged them to increase testing of a larger population to catch those with the virus but not exhibiting symptoms.

“Dr. Birx said we need to increase our focus on creating and carrying out a plan for serial testing of asymptomatic patients and (test) frequently because they’re now accounting for 60% to 70% of the spread,” Carrera told The Guam Daily Post. “Previously it was estimated to be about 45%.”

DPHSS said testing is first come, first serve. Tests on Monday to Friday will be capped at 200, but Saturday’s tests will allow for 300. Carrera said DPHSS’ team is preparing to provide participants with their test results at the site. The antigen is also known as a rapid test because samples can be tested and results provided in about 15 minutes.

Improving numbers

Guam’s COVID Area Risk Score was 6.7 as of Saturday, the Joint Information Center reported. Guam’s ideal score is 5.0. The governor has said she would lift social gathering restrictions if the ideal score is met.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, of the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group, said the governor would like to see the CAR Score stay at 5.0 or lower for about a week or two before lifting restrictions. He’s optimistic this can be accomplished, considering the downward trend in new cases.

As of Saturday, there were 14 new COVID-19 cases out of 260 conducted by the DPHSS laboratory, the JIC reported.

The number of new cases could increase on Monday when private clinics and Naval Hospital Guam submit their reports from this weekend’s tests.

There’s an overall decrease in hospitalizations:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 40 patients, with eight in the intensive care unit, and two of those patients on ventilators.

• Guam Regional Medical City: Three patients, with one in the ICU and on a ventilator.

• Naval Hospital Guam: No COVID-19 patients.