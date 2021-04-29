Public Health shuts down Dededo restaurant

Ajisen Ramen Restaurant has been shutdown and its sanitary permit suspended. The Department of Pubic Health and Social Services cited the Dededo restaurant for “rodent infestation” and “imminent health hazard”.

The inspection was conducted on Thursday in response to a complaint about a rat running into the dining area while a customer was eating, according to the Public Health report. Employees saw the rat and evidence of rodent activity was observed to support the complaint during inspection.

Inspectors noted rodent droppings, holes in various areas, and evidence of rodents gnawing on flour package.

“Based on these observations and evidence it appears there is an active rodent infestation in the establishment, which constitutes an imminent health hazard,” the report states.

The inspector noted that a local pest company also indicated rodent activity.

Other issues like an employee handling trash and then cooking food without washing his hands, first. There also was no hot water in the kitchen hand wash sink and the restrooms. Two other sinks, one near the service counter and one near the kitchen entryway were in disrepair, inspectors wrote in the report.

Additional issues include a walk-in freezer with a broken compressor, which meant foods weren’t maintained in proper temperatures.

According to the report, the business will have to correct all the violations. Additionally a pest control company will have to provide information on what actions are being taken and products used to get rid of the rats.