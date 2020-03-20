Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said Thursday his office cooperated with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which is trying to trace the steps of a person who was confirmed to have a COVID-19 infection.

He said he's sure his office is one of "many, many places" that DPHSS is calling in an effort to retrace the steps of those who were in contact with at least one COVID-19 patient. “There were many people coming from off island ... and I’m sure they’re doing back tracing on them, too.”

He said on Monday, DPHSS called his office asking if they track visitors at the Sinajana Senior Citizens Center and requested the logs for last week. He said representatives didn’t provide a name and couldn’t divulge whether the person had traveled recently.

“What’s kind of good is that we have record, but imagine trying to find someone going to a mall or to a church,” he said.

The mayor added he “was really impressed with Public Health’s ability for back tracing,” he said. “They asked for visitor logs and ... they called the seniors and said, 'You may or may not have it so monitor yourself.' But none of them were called in for testing and ... thankfully no one showed symptoms whatsoever (so) there’s no cases.”

He said he stays in touch with the village’s senior citizens and “none of them are in isolation.”

"We pray for all of those who contracted it and wish them well and hope they do better," he said.

Reaching out to elderly

He said as the community goes through this situation with COVID-19, he urged residents to reach out to the manåmko' and check on them – even if it’s just a brief phone call.

“The seniors that I know, from talking to them (Wednesday and Thursday), they starting to feel the whole isolation – self quarantine. ... They’re not used to it,” he said, noting Guam’s culture of family and community means the isolation because of their vulnerable age is "almost like culture shock."

Public Health officials are urging all residents to stay at home as much as possible to further reduce the risk of being exposed. COVID-19 has proven dangerous to people with underlying conditions or who are elderly.

“They’re used to the hugs and the kisses and all the other things, so it’s really a great time for family to just be around them and treasure them and talk to them and engage with them," he said, adding, as an example: "I asked the CCD kids to do cards and we hope to give it to them next week when we deliver some food."

“Even calling them up cheers them up because there’s only so much game shows to watch,” he said.