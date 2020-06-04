The Department of Public Health and Social Services submitted its overtime plan to the Bureau of Budget and Management Research and Office of Civil Defense, moving one step closer to compensating front line nurses and other employees who have spent long hours responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The overtime plan covers the period from March 14 until the declaration of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4.

The governor authorized overtime for Public Health workers last week, including those normally exempt from overtime, but the plan still needed to be submitted for review.

This is also just the most recent submission of the plan. Public Health had submitted a plan around mid-May but it was returned because it lacked the director's signature.

At that time, Public Health also acknowledged that it doesn't have sufficient funding in its budget to pay the overtime.

This time, Public Health wrote that it is establishing an account within the CARES Act budget to cover more than $1.5 million in overtime pay, which includes benefits.

"As you are aware, the DPHSS is the lead agency in responding to the COVID-19 emergency and many employees, both exempt and non exempt have put many hours into the response without question," Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey wrote to the heads of BBMR and OCD. These are the agencies tasked with overseeing overtime requests under Executive Order 2020-03, which declared Guam's state of emergency in response to COVID-19.

"With your authorization, the DPHSS can proceed to compensate not only many our frontline employees, but all those that come together and support the effort that the department is making as a whole," Unpingco-DeNorcey added.