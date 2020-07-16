Health inspectors with the Department of Public Health and Social Services continue to make their rounds to business establishments around the island to ensure compliance with government mandates for social distancing and sanitizing.

Sanitary permits were suspended at Lucky Too in Yigo and Chicago 2 in Upper Tumon this week.

According to DPHSS sanitation inspection reports, Lucky Too failed to properly maintain the required maximum occupancy load of 25, and the person in charge lacked a valid management certification.

The inspectors noted that there appeared to be some kind of amusement machines on site, but the devices were turned off and turned around and not in use, said Chief Environmental Public Health Officer M. Thomas Nadeau.

At Chicago 2, inspectors noted the establishment's owner failed to have a policy in place for the frequent cleaning of all surfaces, lacked an organization-specific guidance plan and failed to properly maintain the occupant load of 25 people.

Both businesses were given time to correct the deficiencies in order to have their permits reinstated.