Public Health to begin phone survey on smokers’ menthol use

This month, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services will be asking random island residents by phone one question, which department officials believe will help them in the fight to decrease nicotine addiction, as well as smoking in minors.

And it has to do with menthol use.

The single question on the phone survey, according to department spokesperson Grace Bordallo, asks “if you smoke cigarettes or vape products with menthol."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"It’s just a simple question," said Bordallo. But, according to DPHSS, within that one simple question are answers to a bigger question: What contributes to people picking up the bad habit?

"We usually have the data to correlate use with the number of people who start smoking. Just to see whether our data will also jibe with what’s collected nationally,” said Bordallo. She noted that Guam normally follows the same pattern as the United States.

The information is important to Public Health officials who are trying to deter island youth from picking up a cigarette or vape product.

“What we’ve seen here in Guam, among the western region who are members of the World Health Organization, is the youth in Guam, 13 to 15, have the highest use of attempt of e-cigarettes. The highest amongst the western region of WHO,” Bordallo said.

According to health officials, menthol and other flavorings play a large part in hooking consumers at a young age. Bordallo said menthol increases use by making tobacco smoke less harsh to inhale and the flavorings make it more appealing by tasting like candy.

A Global Youth Tobacco Survey, conducted in 2018, showed that a third of Guam teens use electronic cigarettes. That number dwarfed the number of traditional cigarette smokers, who accounted for nearly 11% of students surveyed, according to Post files.

“It’s not only in Guam. Other countries, our neighboring countries around Guam like Indonesia and Malaysia, they have seen youth turn to vape products because of flavorings,” she said.

DPHSS recorded 18,000 different vape product flavors in 2018. Now, just a few years later, Bordallo said “it’s 20,000.”

“When you see that vape is like candy; people love candy! They don’t think it’s harmful because it doesn’t show all the other ingredients that is used to make a vape product,” Bordallo said.

According to DPHSS, it’s a dangerous combination that can lead to illness and diseases such as cancer.

While officials could not provide local case histories of illnesses associated with vaping, Post files indicate that in 2018, a report published by four doctors at the Guam Regional Medical City discussed a local patient whose illness was believed to be caused by vaping.

According to the report, the patient had “admitted to vaping for the past two months with overtly increased exposure time and has experimented on new flavors.”

Drs. Michele Yamamoto, Felix Cabrera and Ricardo Eusebio discussed their findings in "Case Reports in Pulmonology," a peer-reviewed journal and posited the possible causes and effects for the patient.

The report concluded that "severe complication may arise from vaping despite being marketed as a safe alternative to conventional smoking.”

Bordallo pointed out that while vaping is seen as the “alternative” to cigarettes, it still has the harmful toxins that negatively impact the health of smokers and bystanders through second-hand smoke inhalation.

Some initiatives have been successful in curbing smoking, such as Tobacco 21, the branding for policies that raised the legal smoking age to 21 years old. When that happened, DPHSS reported locally a decrease in youth who tried, or attempted to try, smoking.