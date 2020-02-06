Public Health to move offices to Tamuning and Hagåtña

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be moving much of its operations that were housed at the now abandoned Mangilao facility to buildings in Tamuning and Hagåtña. The Mangilao facility was damaged by fire last year.

DPHSS Director Linda DeNorcey said the department will have to ask for additional local funding to help pay the rent at the three spaces in the International Trade Center building and Ran Care Building in Tamuning, and Terlaje Building in Hagåtña.

The DPHSS Vital Statistics Office will be located at the Ran Care Building’s first floor.

“It’s already finished, we’re just waiting for the drop lines to come in,” DeNorcey said. The second floor will be the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the laboratory will be housed in an area on the third floor, she added.

She said Public Health’s administration offices as well as business offices will be moved from the temporary spaces at the Northern Regional Center to ITC.

The Terlaje Building will house all other offices, she said.

Meanwhile, she said, the Department of Public Works is assessing the Mangilao facility.