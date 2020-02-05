The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be moving much of their operations that were housed at the now abandoned Mangilao facility to different buildings in Tamuning and Hagåtña.

DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco DeNorcey said they will have to ask for additional local funding to help pay the rent at the three spaces: ITC and Ran Care Building in Tamuning, and Terlaje Building in Hagåtña.

DPHSS Vital Statistics Office will be located at the Ran Care Building’s first floor.

“It’s already finished, we’re just waiting for the drop lines to come in,” DeNorcey said. The second floor will be the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and the laboratory will be housed in an area on the third floor, she added.

She said Public Health’s administration offices as well as business offices will be moved from the temporary spaces at the Northern Regional Center to ITC.

The Terlaje Building will house all other offices, she said.

Meanwhile, she said, the Department of Public Works is assessing the Mangilao facility.

“Remember its 46-years-old,” the director stated. “If it costs a lot we have to figure out are we going to demolish it or find another place, so that’s in the purview of the governor right now.”

DeNorcey said the Medicaid program does provide moneys for rent but it’s “very minimal.”

“We just have to ask for additional funding, which we will, for local funding,” she said.