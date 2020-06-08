Public Health vetting COVID-19 products

Executive Order 2020-19 tasked the Department of Public Health and Social Services with developing and adopting temporary policies to allow for the importation and sale of specific COVID-19 commodities under local law, until July 15. The department was to share these policies with Guam Customs and Quarantine. A policy for antiseptic rubs was issued on June 3. These guidelines require, for example, that the product is properly labeled in English or CHamoru.

It is the responsibility of manufacturers, importers and consignees to ensure COVID-19-related commodities meet the temporary criteria established by Public Health.

There were 53 products initially detained pending vetting from the department, corresponding to 38 consignees, according to Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey. Some commodities were cleared for release right away.

However, any assertion that Public Health is utilizing the flagged products is not true, Unpingco-DeNorcey added.

"We don't have any possession of them. They don't come to us at all. They stay with whoever their forwarders are," she added.

Public Health's goal is to ensure all commodities coming into the island are safe for the public, and not mislabeled or improperly sold because of the way they are labeled, according to Unpingco-DeNorcey.

According to Customs spokeswoman Jessi Santos-Torres, the agency does not hold items, but releases them to the consignee to wait for disposition by the health department.

Public Health cleared five products, belonging to three consignees, which met guidelines immediately, Unpingco-DeNorcey told The Guam Daily Post. These were all hand sanitizers, as are the majority of the products.

Consignees of products that haven't met guidelines have 10 days to decide whether to proceed with a hearing at Public Health.

At the hearing, consignees will be able to explain their products and see how they can come into compliance, Unpingco-DeNorcey said. If they want to relabel their products to come into compliance, the department will administer that process, she added.

Otherwise, the products must be returned to manufacturers or be destroyed, and consignees are responsible for paying that cost.

Two more consignees were to undergo hearings Friday. Nine other consignees have already gone through their hearings but are still in the relabeling process. Eight more are scheduled for hearings next week.

"The rest, there's just a few more, we already issued their letter to tell them their product has been detained and it's not in accordance with compliance with (Food and Drug Administration) requirements. ... If they don't respond within a 10-day period, then there's nothing we can do. ... It cannot be sold," Unpingco-DeNorcey said.