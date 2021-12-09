Public Health: With omicron probably already on Guam, residents urged to get vaccinated or receive booster

While the Department of Public Health and Social Services is still waiting for genome sequencing results for recent COVID-19 samples sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DPHSS interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero said he believes the omicron variant of the virus that causes the disease is likely already on Guam.

And as omicron and other existing or potential variants loom over the island, local health officials are urging residents to continue getting vaccinated or receive booster shots in order to set up the best defense for Guam.

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 was first reported out of South Africa to the World Health Organization in late November. It has now been detected in many countries, including the United States.

"I think it's probably here. We already know it's out in Hawaii with a guy that never traveled. So there's a good chance it might be here already," Leon Guerrero said during a press briefing on COVID-19 on Thursday.