Public Health working to pay months due overtime

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has failed to pay overtime to its employees for at least four months or more in a few other cases, officials told senators during an oversight hearing on Monday night.

"My God," Speaker Therese Terlaje, who leads the oversight committee on health, said audibly as officials explained the situation.

Public Health Director Arthur San Agustin said they have identified a funding source to pay overtime and differential pay. Public Health is working with the Department of Administration, which has already started processing overdue overtime and differential pay.

For the second quarter of the fiscal year, Public Health will also be using federal money to pay overtime, San Agustin said.

The number of pay periods with unpaid overtime varies among employees, but many go back to October 2020 while others go further back.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr., who inquired about overtime and differential pay, requested Public Health provide a report to Terlaje's office on the department's pending payments as well as the funding source it will be using to make payments.

"When you're talking about people who have been basically working ... you guys have been working seven days a week, sometimes umpteen hours a day, something like this can really put a strain on your front-line employees," Blas said. "And maybe going back to some of the concerns or complaints that people are having, that this may be the impetus to some of these things."

Terlaje said lawmakers have been told "for months" that overtime is being processed while receiving messages from Public Health employees that they have not been paid.

"And it's very disturbing that our front-line workers are being treated like that, when I can't understand why it can't be solved in one day, between you and the Department of Administration as to how we're going to pay them and getting them processed to be paid," Terlaje said.

Public Health isn't the only agency behind on payments. Department of Corrections officials also are working to find funding to pay personnel the differential hazard pay owed, also dating back to October.