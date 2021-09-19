The Department of Public Health and Social Services is working with local businesses as well as the Guam Visitors Bureau to ensure locals as well as visitors are aware of the latest changes to COVID-19-related policies.

The governor and health officials have acknowledged the various changes to the policies, noting the need to adapt to the situation. This latest change in policy is in response to Guam’s surge in new cases - which is now regularly exceeding 200 a day on consecutive days and even 300 on at least one day.

“Except where medical or religious exceptions apply, all age-eligible patrons of covered establishments are required to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera said reiterating the latest policy.

Those establishments covered by the executive order include restaurants, bars, fitness centers and gyms, among others. Primarily, these are facilities where people often remove their masks.

She said establishments can ask to see a vaccine card or the patron can sign a sheet and basically self-attest to having received at least one dose of their chosen vaccine.

Carrera noted that they have worked with Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association as well as GVB so that businesses and visitors know that vaccines approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration and WHO are acceptable.

And a question that is still often asked is whether children below age 12 are allowed to dine or otherwise patronize establishments covered by the vaccine requirement. The answer, Carrera said is “Yes.”

Since the eligible age for vaccination starts at 12, anyone below that wouldn’t be required to show proof of vaccination and can sit with their parents in a restaurant, for example.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said information, to include updates to policies, are shared with industry partners.

“GVB works closely with airlines, travel trade, and other partners in the tourism industry to continuously share the latest updates on traveling to Guam," he said.

"We also share the appropriate sites that contain updated information on our website, visitguam.com and constantly engage with our GVB members on verified information released by the Joint Information Center."

GVB continues with its Air V&V (vaccination and vacation) program, which has drawn a number of visitors from Asia.

Carrera said if visiting parents want their children ages 12 and up vaccinated along with them, they can do so. The requirements remain the same, in terms of having proper identification and birth certificates.

Working with the community

Following the latest policy rollout on vaccines, there were some businesses that opted to reduce services to pick-up orders.

Carrera said businesses can reach out to DPHSS if they’re unsure how to handle the mandate.

“If there are eating establishments that are unsure how to operate under the new guidance or EO on the vaccine requirements, they’re always welcome to reach out to our Division of Environmental Health and we’ll be happy to assist to ensure they’re meeting the minimum requirements,” she said.

For more information, email dphss-deh@dphss.guam.gov.