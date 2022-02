The Northern Region Community Health Center clinic is expected to reopen at 1 p.m. after a water outage caused it to shut down Saturday morning.

According to the Guam Waterworks Authority, expected restoration is at noon. The regular clinic and vaccination clinic will tentatively re-open at 1 p.m., according to a press release.

The COVID-19 Testing outreach's normal operations are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (671) 635-7525/6.