Public hearing set to change name of Upi Elementary School

Another proposal to change a school's name is before the Guam Education Board. Upi Elementary School, located in Yigo, will be discussed at a public hearing early next year to give stakeholders and the community opportunity to voice their opinions on the matter.

The proposed change would rename the school after the late Robert Phillip Santiago Taitano, the Guam Education Board said in a press release.

Taitano was a master ifit carver who spent roughly 40 years cultivating his talent and skills as a woodcarver, specializing in storyboards depicting the island’s legends, furniture, decorative pieces, gift pieces for dignitaries and even wooden name plates for senators of the Guam Legislature, according to Post files.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During his life, Taitano contributed to his community by nurturing the carving trade among the island’s youth.

"Taitano believes that the best way to preserve the skill of carving is to teach it to anyone — of any age — who wants to learn. He (was) a popular presenter at island schools, and holds workshops for children, including those home-schooled. In 2010 he worked with youth through a program of the Guam Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse,” Guampedia says in its online biography of Taitano.

This would not be the first time the elementary school changed its name.

According to the Upi Elementary website, when the school was first built in 1958, it was known as Andersen Elementary, the community chose to rename the school to Upi Elementary in 1990.

Once again, the island's residents are encouraged to participate with written testimony or public comments prior to the public hearing or within 10 days after.

Testimony may be submitted via mail to Upi Elementary School, 1180 Padrion Lagu, Route 15, Yigo, GU 96929 or via email to upi@gdoe.net.

As required by law and GEB policy, the public hearing on the proposal has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Yigo school's cafeteria.