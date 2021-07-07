The Guam Legislature is set to hear public input today on the proposed replacement to the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act, just a day after members of Guam's medical community held a press conference calling to do away with the bill.

Bill 112-36, also known as the Medical Malpractice Pre-Trial Screening Act, intends to replace mandatory arbitration with a confidential pretrial screening process before a magistrate judge. Arbitration and mediation are still optional during the screening process.

Speaker Therese Terlaje in a statement said, "Bill 112-36 is intended to address those harmed by medical negligence who cannot afford approximately $40,000 to $50,000 for mandatory arbitration while ensuring confidential screening and protection of doctors against frivolous claims."

"The bill proposes to allow arbitration at reduced costs as agreed to by the parties and to enact a case screening system through a magistrate judge for those who do not agree to costly arbitration. Under the current law, costs of mandatory arbitration have deterred the filing of claims by those who cannot afford the upfront expenses, in addition to only having one year to raise the funds and file a claim," Terlaje added.

On the other hand, the medical community has largely opposed Bill 112, stating it will negatively affect health care on Guam.

Public hearings today and Monday, July 12, will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

The days leading up to the public hearing have seen increased rhetoric on the proposal. Monday's press conference is one example. So have been numerous letters to the editor. Even now, before the public hearing has begun, several doctors, attorneys and patients have written to Speaker Terlaje, the main sponsor of the bill, expressing their displeasure or why they believe the bill is necessary.

Moreover, in late June, Terlaje and Sen. Telo Taitague, who co-sponsored the predecessor to Bill 112 in the prior Legislature, also received disclosure requests seeking any records related to financial contributions to their campaigns by attorney Robert Keogh, a supporter of Bill 112, or any other attorneys.

While the request was submitted by Pramila Sullivan, the executive director of the Guam Medical Association, she told The Guam Daily Post that she made the request personally because she believes Bill 112 would affect her access to care.

There are certain lawyers listed among the contributors for Taitague disclosed in 2018 and 2020 organizational reports at the Guam Election Commission, but Keogh is not listed in these reports, for either Taitague or Terlaje.

Sullivan's request went further. She sought disclosure from Terlaje and Taitague of the senators' communications with the Guam Health Professional Licensing Office; David Lubofsky, a vocal advocate for changing the arbitration law; Lubofsky's attorney, Vanessa L. Williams; and George Macris, a former Guam doctor who has held leadership positions at various local institutions.

Lubofsky then sought a copy of Sullivan's request, concerned it was an attempt to "discredit" a case he has against the medical examiner's board.

A suggested alternative to Bill 112 is to create a fund to help people pay arbitration costs. This was first proposed by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, when she was the speaker during the 35th Guam Legislature, and has been suggested again by certain doctors.

However, Terlaje said her analysis determined the funding mechanisms proposed could not cover the cost of arbitration without supplemental taxpayer support, which she is trying to avoid.